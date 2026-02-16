While it’s not a dead mall yet, more than 20% of the space that could be occupied by stores or restaurants is currently empty. With two more stores expected to close over the next few weeks, this seems to be a strange time to launch a new program that appears to be a big turn-off to shoppers.

Shoppers pulling into the Boise Towne Square Mall during President’s Day weekend immediately noticed that something was very different about the parking lot near the mall’s main entrance. There were an unusual number of empty parking spots in the rows closest to Old Chicago, H&M and The Cheesecake Factory while the rest of the parking lot was packed.

We stopped by around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday and counted well over 30 prime spots sitting empty. Meanwhile, drivers were circling the lot for open spaces further away. Some slowed down to read new signs that recently went up, others stopped to take pictures and many just kept driving.

The reason those spaces were sitting empty? You now have to pay to park in those spaces. The signs claim that they’re monitored and strictly enforced. 12 Oakes, which is the company handling the paid spots for Boise Towne Square Mall, has an FAQ page that addresses what happens if you park in a paid section of the lot without paying. They say:

Vehicles that park in a paid parking area and do not begin a paid parking session in the system will be subject to receiving a Parking Charge Notice from our parking enforcement team pursuant to local city ordinances.

Those who receive a Parking Charge Notice and wish to dispute it can file an appeal up to 15 days after receiving it. 12 Oakes will then have their parking enforcement team investigate and determine the resolution.

We had absolutely no intention of paying to park, but were curious how much they’re charging so we scanned the QR code. Rates ranged from $2.45 for one hour to a max of $10.45 for five hours. The signs say that 10% of the mall’s net proceeds from parking payments will be donated to the Idaho Food Bank Warehouse.

It’s unclear whether this so-called preferred parking is a permanent change or a trial run.

Either way, it seems to be extremely unpopular with shoppers based on what we saw with our own eyes and the comments left on TikToks about the new paid parking made by two separate Boise area realtors. Take a look at what people are saying online.

