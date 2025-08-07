Idaho is in the thick of back-to-school season. While the retail landscape has changed dramatically from what parents who are now in their 20s, 30s and 40s remember from their own childhoods, at least one trip to the mall is still in the cards.

But one of Idaho’s most nostalgic mall shops might not be around much longer. Tween accessory giant Claire’s recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time since 2018.

In a press release announcing the move, Claire’s CEO said:

This decision is difficult, but a necessary one. Increased competition, consumer spending trends and the ongoing shift away from brick-and-mortar retail, in combination with our current debt obligations and macroeconomic factors, necessitate this course of action for Claire's and its stakeholders.

What Does Claire’s Bankruptcy Mean for Idaho Shoppers?

Before the announcement, Claire’s had already identified 18 of their Claire’s or Icing branded stores that would close for good. Several stores in our region including three in Utah and one in Washington State are on that list, but none of Idaho’s seven Claire’s stores are listed.

The remaining stores are expected to stay open as the company works through their most recent bankruptcy.

However, Fast Company reports that Claire’s has brought Hilco Merchant Resources on board to coordinate mass store closings if the company chooses to pursue liquidation sales. CoStar News read through the court documents and found the list of 1,119 stores that Claire’s would consider liquidating if they don’t find a buyer for the company.

All of Idaho’s stores appear on that list. Claire’s current roster of Idaho locations includes:

Boise: Boise Towne Square Mall

Meridian: Meridian Crossroads

Nampa: 16447 N Marketplace Rd

Twin Falls: Magic Valley Mall

Idaho Falls: Grand Teton Mall

Moscow: Palouse Mall

Coeur ‘d Alene: Silver Lake Mall

They also operate stores inside Walmart locations in Meridian (Ten Mile Rd,) Rexburg and Hayden.

USA Today reveals that Claire’s has a $475 million loan due in December 2026.

