Every now and then, you get lucky enough to stumble into a local restaurant that feels like a second home. It’s somewhere you have no doubt that the food will be delicious, the beer will be cold and the staff feels like family. When that place you go to decompress after a long day closes abruptly, it feels like a huge loss.

We’ve been there. That’s how we felt when the Old Chicago location in Downtown Boise closed. The staff knew when my husband was going to propose to me. It’s where we invited our family for our rehearsal dinner. Heck, we ended up going there between our wedding photos and reception. It was sad to lose them after we’d been regulars for nearly a decade.

Now, regulars at another Boise-area restaurant are about to know the feeling. The RAM location in Meridian recently shared this message on their Facebook page:

After 22 great years, the Meridian Ram Restaurant & Brewery will be closing after dinner on Friday, March 6th. Thank you to our team members for your many years of gracious hospitality, and to our Mug Club members and loyal guests for capturing countless wonderful moments with us. Join us for our final week of service this week.

Their final day in business will be Friday, March 6 and the property is listed for sale for nearly $4 million. The flyer hopes to entice a potential buyer by reminding them that the location is near one of the most active trail hubs in Meridian and arguably the state of Idaho.

Reading through the comments on the post reveals that the Meridian RAM was more than just a restaurant to regulars and staff. Many current and former employees called it the best job they ever had and spoke about the lifelong friendships they made by working there. Other patrons shared memories like the restaurant being where they learned they would be a great-grandmother, twice.

As for those that will miss the food the most? The RAM location on Park Boulevard will remain open.