Driving down I-84 and watching your estimated time of arrival creep up because traffic is horrendous is bad enough. Coming up on a wall of brake lights because the driver in the left lane is going even slower than the semi-truck on their right? It’s enough to send you over the edge. Idaho lawmakers are hoping to eliminate some of the stress from your commute.

After a few tweaks, Senate Bill 1340 passed the Senate 21-14 on March 9. The potential new law would add a penalty to drivers camping in the left lane on Idaho’s multilane highways. Under the new rules, motorists are prohibited from lingering in the left lane.

The bill lays out the following restrictions:

Upon all multilane highways, no vehicle shall be driven in the left-hand lane except when directed otherwise, preparing for a left turn at an intersection or private road or driveway, overtaking or passing another vehicle or vehicles proceeding in the same direction, or when right-hand lanes are obstructed by vehicles traveling at less than the normal speed of traffic.

It goes on to say that no vehicles traveling in the left-hand lane shall be driven at a speed slower than any vehicle traveling to its right on the same way. Drivers caught violating the new rules could face a $75 fine.

Should the bill pass, it won’t be cheap to get rolling. The bill’s “Statement of Purpose” estimated that it would cost the Idaho Transportation Department about $200,000 to add necessary signage to Idaho roadways and publicly educate drivers about the changes.

All of a sudden, the $300,000 the state thinks it will save by discontinuing the production and use of license plates registration tickets doesn’t seem quite as significant.

The bill now moves to the Idaho House of Representatives for consideration. If approved and signed by Governor Little, it would go into effect on July 1, 2026.