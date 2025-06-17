Maybe you’ve seen the article pop up in your newsfeed while scrolling through social media or you’ve seen a TikTok video claiming that a new “No Touch Law” went into effect in 31 states on June 5, 2025. Is Idaho one of those states?

We took a deeper look at the social media claims and here’s what Idaho motorists need to know.

Viral Posts Claiming “No Touch Laws” Went Into Effect on June 5 Are Mostly False

Most of the viral social media claims stem from articles like this one published by The Mirror US titled “Drivers Warned That 31 States Now Have Strict ‘No touch Laws’ for Cellphone Use in Cars.” Influencers were quick to jump on the headline and create content like the TikTok video shown below:

The man in the video makes it sound like this law is brand new in all of the states he lists and says the fine is anywhere from $50 to $450 depending on which offense you’re on. He also makes the visual claim that law enforcement officers will abuse the new rule.

The truth? Only ONE state began enforcing a “no touch” law on June 5. Also known as “Paul Miller’s Law,” Pennsylvania made use of hand-held devices while driving illegal even if you’re stopped at a red light or stuck in a traffic jam. The new law strengthened their distracted driving law that already prohibited drivers from using their devices while the car is in motion.

The first offense is not a fine like the video asserts. Until next June, the first penalty is a written warning. Beginning June 5, 2026 law enforcement can issue a $50 for that first offense.

Idaho DOES Have a “No Touch” Law and It Can be Costly

That said the video does correctly list Idaho as a state with a “no touch” law but it’s been around for years. Like Pennsylvania, law enforcement only issued warnings during the first year the law was in effect. That was January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020. They were able to start issuing fines on January 1, 2021.

Under Idaho’s “No Touch” law it is illegal for drivers to hold or use their cell phone while operating a vehicle. That means no texting, typing, scrolling, watching video or manually entering an address into your GPS behind the wheel. Yes, that even means at stoplights or while you’re stuck in traffic, because that’s still considered legally “operating the vehicle.”

Like many laws, there are a few exceptions like hands-free use, one-touch or voice command dialing or in the case of an emergency.

Law enforcement has the right to pull you over solely based on seeing you with your cell phone in your hand.

What Are the Fines for Violating Idaho’s “No Touch” Law?

Idaho Code lists the following as penalties:

First Offense: $75 fine

Second Offense (within 3 years): $150 fine

Third Offense (within 3 years): $300 fine

Three or More Violations (within 3 years): possible license suspension up to 90 days

The slightly good news? Your first offense won’t add points to your license. As long as you weren’t involved in an accident when you were busted, that first violation won’t affect your insurance rates, either.