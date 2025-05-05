Every few years, the internet erupts with warnings that Idahoans need to be vigilant about seeing purple paint markings while enjoying a day outdoors. We’re not sure where the rumor came from, but it’s NOT purple paint that people in the Gem State need to be aware of.

Those warnings are meant to grab the attention of Idahoans looking to enjoy hiking, fishing, hunting, swimming and other outdoor recreation on public lands. In some states, landowners use purple paint marks on trees or posts to warn people that they’re no longer on public land.

The purple paint is a sign that you’ve wandered onto private property and are now trespassing. If the property owner doesn’t want you there, you could be facing charges, fines or jail time.

Idaho Does NOT Actually Have a PURPLE Paint Law

While those articles may seem helpful to people who’ve relocated to Idaho, they’re incorrect. Idaho law does allow property owners to mark their boundaries with fluorescent paint. However, there’s a section of Idaho Code 18-7008 that clearly states that the color Idaho accepts as a universal sign of “no trespassing” is orange.

Penalties for Ignoring Orange Paint in Idaho Are STEEP

If the property is properly marked with orange paint under that piece of code, trespassers in Idaho can face infractions with a fine as low as $300 if they leave when asked and haven’t damaged any part of the property.

Repeat offenders are looking at a misdemeanor charge, accompanied by up to six months in jail and fines of $1,500-$3,000. If you were on the property to hunt, fish or tap, you may have licenses associated with those activities for up to a year.

Mess up a third time in 10 years? You could be facing up to a year in jail, fines of $5,000-$10,000 and the licenses we mentioned above revoked for up to five years.

The penalties are more steep if you've caused $1,000 or more in damage to the property. First and second offenses are misdemeanors. Fines can range anywhere from $1,500-$10,000, with the potential for up to six months in jail. Having a hunting or fishing license suspended after a second offense is a possibility as well.

Trespass and damage a property three times in ten years? You’re looking at a felony charge, with the possibility of one to five years in jail. Fines for the felony charge range $15,000-$50,000. You’re also kissing your hunting or fishing licenses goodbye for no less than five years.