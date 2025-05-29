When it comes to Boise’s food scene, one of the first impressions it leaves on outsiders is a simple question: “Where are all the chains?”

I know that when I relocated to Boise 15 years ago, that was one of my first questions and one that was meant to reflect positively on my new home. My hometown was littered with restaurant chains. From Arby’s to Olive Garden, there were no less than two dozen in the mile between my home and office. So naturally, I was surprised to discover that Boise didn’t have a Chick-Fil-A, Chipotle or Panera when I moved here.

All three of those chains now have a presence in the Treasure Valley, but I don’t find myself going there multiple times a week like I did in college. Those repeat trips were more about proximity than the impression their food left on me.

In-N-Out Burger

However, there are other chain restaurants that DO leave an impression on people who grew up with them and cause a commotion when they announce they're FINALLY coming to Idaho. In-N-Out’s a perfect example.

When they opened their first location at The Village at Meridian, people traveled from all over the state to sink their teeth into a Double-Double and buy merch. Some people waited up to eight hours just to taste a piece of home.

El Pollo Loco May Have Found Its First Idaho Location

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco, a California-based chicken chain, falls in that same category. Famous for their fresh, fire-grilled chicken, they serve everything from chicken bowls and burritos to family-style meals and tacos. Those who grew up with the chain say that Fiesta Chicken is about as close as you’ll find to its quality in the Treasure Valley.

Last October, El Pollo Loco said they were eyeing Boise as a potential market in 2025. A few months later, BoiseDev stumbled across public records indicating that Chinden and Ten Mile in Meridian may become home to the brand’s first Idaho location. It’s unclear what the status of that location is, but it appears that they’re also eyeing Nampa as a potential Idaho location.

El Pollo Loco

Commercial Real Estate Agent Says El Pollo Loco Has Leased Nampa Location

On May 28, Mallisa Jackson made the following post on Facebook indicating that El Pollo Loco has leased 22,651 square feet of land at 212 1st Avenue S. Right now that property is a vacant lot on Google Maps.