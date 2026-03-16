When most people think of gas station food, they think of fountain drinks, bags of salty snacks like chips and Cheez-Its or questionable hot dogs that have been spinning on a roller grill for who knows how long.

You’ll find these everywhere in any state. But in Idaho? There are some really exceptional restaurants tucked behind fuel pumps and lottery ticket displays. They are totally worth pulling over and staying for a while.

READ MORE: This Tasty Idaho Spot Named One of the Best Pancake Houses in America

Whether you’re heading up to Lucky Peak or driving through East Idaho, here are some of the best gas station meals the Gem State has to offer.

Hilltop Station (Boise)

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If you love to spend the summer at Lucky Peak or enjoy a drive to Idaho City, there’s no doubt that you know Hilltop Station. In a previous life the restaurant was called Donn’s Hilltop Kodiak Grill and was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The McCullough brothers now own it and have kept up the restaurant’s reputation for excellent food alive. They’re very well known for their pizzas, but many will tell you that their burgers are among the best in the state. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, try the Luck-Ness Monster. Made with three ⅓ pound patties, station sauce, bacon, lettuce, pickles, tomato, onion and your choice of three slices of cheese, the burger only surfaces every so often.

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The roadside restaurant just added fuel pumps back for the first time in 30 years in 2025, making it eligible for this tasty list!

7C Junction (Challis)

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While they pride themselves on being a one stop shop for everything from souvenirs and apparel to gifts and local wine, the food in the gas station’s cafe is some of the best food in Custer County. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Jenni Farr has 20 years of catering and cooking experience and has coached her amazing team to cook fresh food with lots of love. While they’re well known for their sandwiches, they do daily specials and a Fiesta Friday where tacos get the spotlight.

Mitchell’s Restaurant (Idaho Falls)

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Sometimes when you’re on a road trip, you get a late start and miss breakfast. Not at Mitchell’s Restaurant in Idaho Falls. Located at a KJ’s Super Store, this roadside restaurant serves breakfast favorites like French toast, pancakes and a chicken fried steak served with eggs daily from 5 a.m. through midnight. They’re also well known for their burgers, massive portions of finger steaks and pot roast just like your mom used to make.

Ranch Hand Trail Shop (Montpelier)

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We’re not sure that trying a food challenge and then getting back in the car is a good idea, but if you’re feeling extra adventurous Ranch Hand Trail Shop may pay for your meal if you conquer their “big stack challenge.” If you eat all three 14-inch giant pancakes in one hour, they’re on the house. And if you can’t? Well, the food here is reasonably priced. You’re out $14.

The restaurant at the Ranch Hand is also well known for homemade hand-pressed burgers, homemade soups, fresh rolls and biscuits and other made from scratch meals.

Boise Stage Stop (Boise)

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Food & Wine Magazine once named the Boise Stage Stop to a list of 33 finalists for the best roadside restaurants in America. That’s no small feat when you consider there’s 4 million miles of roadway from coast to coast. In that article, the magazine highlighted the Stage Stop’s slow-roasted prime rib, charbroiled steaks and the sirloin sauté breakfast. We also love the fact that the Boise Stage Stop has a tradition of treating truckers away from their families on Thanksgiving to a home cooked, traditional feast.

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