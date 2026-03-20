Let’s be honest, there are some nights when you know that cooking dinner just isn’t in the cards. Maybe practice ran late, homework is piling up or you’re just plain exhausted after a long day at work. Suddenly, going out to eat or grabbing takeout is the only realistic option.

As soon as you sit down, you feel the weight of the world lifted off your shoulders. But taking the whole family out to eat can get expensive quickly. Even fast food isn’t as affordable as it used to be. That’s why finding a kids meal that costs $5 feels like such a win.

READ MORE: 9 Tremendous Idaho Restaurants That Hollywood Celebs Love

If you’re trying to stretch your dining budget without giving up the occasional break you need from cooking, we’re here to help keep dinner simple without overspending. If you plan carefully, these Boise-area spots offer kids meals at $5 or less.

Westside Drive In

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How many times have you gotten your kid a full meal, only to watch them waste half of the fries or fruit that came with it? If your kid wants just the main dish, check out the Little Richard Kids Items on Westside Drive In’s menu. Chef Lou has picked out kids’ favorite items like hot dogs, corn dogs, grilled cheese, mac & cheese, burgers, chicken strips and butter noodles and priced them fairly from $2.99 to $4.99.

Smashburger

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If you’re planning to feed yourself too, Smashburger is a good choice on Wednesdays. Kids 12 and under eat free when you purchase an adult meal. Their kids meals options include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken strips or macaroni and cheese. Those kids meals are normally $6.99 a pop!

Tucanos

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If you think your kids would have a blast being in control of flipping over the token to let servers know when you’re ready for more meat to show up at the table, you need to know about Tucanos children’s churrasco deal. If you’ve got kids six or younger, they always enjoy the churrasco for FREE.

Boise Fry Company

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Boise Fry Co. is another fantastic option if you need to eat as well. On Wednesdays, you can add any kids meal for just $3 when you purchase an adult meal. Kids can get pick from a slider burger (beef, bison, vegan) or grilled cheese sandwich that comes with fries and a fountain drink.

Idaho Pizza Company

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Hit up an Idaho Pizza Company for lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and load up on all you can eat pizza, salad and a fountain drink. Kids two and under can enjoy the lunch buffet for free, while it’s just $2.99 for kids ages three to five.

KEEP READING: 9 Tremendous Idaho Restaurants That Hollywood Celebs Love When it comes to choosing where to eat in Idaho, there are dozens of guides on the internet. This one comes with a seal of approval from some very, very big stars! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart