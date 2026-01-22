For foodies around America, Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat” is one of the most anticipated lists of the entire year. The well-known review website first launched the list in 2014, but Idaho didn’t show up in the rankings until 2020. With a number of local restaurants receiving semifinalist nominations for the prestigious James Beard Award, Idaho has to be on the list in 2026, right?

Who Are Idaho's 5 James Beard Nominees in 2026?

When the James Beard Foundation announced the 2026 semifinalists, Alex Cardoza of Susina, Cal Elliot of The Avery and Nathan Whitely of Terroir all earned Best Chef: Mountain Division nominations. Bar Please!, which opened in the old Alchemist Coffee location on Idaho Street earned a Best New Bar nomination. While its Basque cuisine is delicious, Ansots didn’t get recognized for their menu. They earned a nomination for Outstanding Hospitality.

Yelp Snubs Idaho From Top 100 List Two Years In a Row

Sadly, Yelp didn’t feel like any of those restaurants were worthy of recognition on their list. For the second year in a row, Idaho was completely snubbed. That’s right. Idaho was one of 16 states to be completely left off the list.

This year’s list was dominated by Texas, which put 17 yummy destinations on the list. California put nine on the board and Florida was third with six.

While Idaho was snubbed, some of our regional neighbors did make the list. If you’re making a trip to Washington, Oregon or Utah in the future these are the restaurants that made the list.

Oregon

RJ Skillets, Portland (#14) - Laid-back Mexican restaurant offering an array of enchiladas, tacos and fajitas, along with cocktails.

Yubi Sushi, Beaverton (#58) - Japanese spot with traditional nigiri and innovative rolls

Khao Moo Dang, Portland (#85) - Neighborhood restaurant specializing in Thai BBQ pork, crispy pork belly, and curry noodle soups

Washington

Ludi’s Restaurant & Lounge, Seattle (#25) - No-frills diner fixing up breakfast favorites from open to close

Von’s 1000 Spirits, Woodinville (#39) - Burgers, pizza and other pub grub with a huge booze selection

Aroy Mak Thai Food, Seattl e (#44) - Fried chicken, pandan sticky rice and other traditional Thai dishes

Utah

Slackwater, Salt Lake City (#9) - Unique pizzas and huge beer selection

What Idaho Restaurants Have Made the Yelp Top 100?

Yelp’s been publishing the list for 11 years. In the past, Idaho has gotten a nod from the review website. Below are the Idaho restaurants that have made previous editions of the list and their highest finish.

#43 in 20023, #35 in 2024

#94 in 2020

#7 in 2022

#78 in 2021, #27 in 2022