While many seem fixated on the way the Treasure Valley responded to the opening of the first Idaho In-N-Out and Raising Canes locations, it wasn’t all that long ago that Boise didn’t have a Chick-Fil-A, Chipotle or Panera. Now another extremely popular chain has begun the search for their first Idaho location and it will likely be here in the Boise area.

It’s funny to think back to our first impressions of fast food in the Boise area when we moved here in 2010. Where we grew up, there were TV commercials for Sonic everywhere despite the town not having a location. It’s the first place we ate after our cross-country move to Idaho. In our early 20s, we thought it was the coolest thing ever.

But over the next couple of weeks, we quickly learned that Boise didn’t have some of the fast-food comforts that our even smaller hometown did. Idaho’s first Chick-fil-A opened inside the SUB at Boise State in 2010, but it would be another two years before their first standalone Idaho restaurant opened. Chipotle came to Idaho in 2011. And Panera? We’d have to wait four more years. While it was weird not seeing these restaurants that we grew up with in our new town, there was one that hurt more than others - Dunkin’ Donuts.

Some people swear that Boise did once have a Dunkin’ where DK Donuts is on State Street. It’s a classic case of the Mandela Effect. The building was formerly a Winchell’s.

What We Know About Dunkin's Plans for Boise

Boise may not be without a Dunkin’ much longer. We met JP Green years ago when he and his wife opened Ridetribe (formerly Cyclebar) at the Village at Meridian. He’s also a brokerage specialist at TOK Commercial and confirmed that he is representing one of two franchise groups looking to bring Dunkin’ to the Treasure Valley. Green tells us “it’s early, but we are actively looking for locations.”

The news comes a few weeks after locals began speculating that the chain was coming to Boise due to the appearance of an Instagram account with the handle @dunkin.boise. When we asked Green if he knew if the Instagram account had legitimate ties to Dunkin’ he said that he wasn’t sure, but thought it could likely tie in. Shortly after our conversation, we went to find that Instagram account and discovered that it’s no longer available.

Green said he’ll keep us in the loop when there’s a more formal announcement to make.

Personally, we’re looking forward to how affordable Dunkin’ is. During the holiday season we were paying nearly $7 for a Pumpkin Chai at Starbucks or $9 for an extra large Chai Nog at Black Rock. While visiting our family over the summer, our go-to order at Dunkin’ (a large iced coffee and plain bagel with cream cheese) came to $6.70.