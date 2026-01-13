We recently challenged our Facebook followers to come up with the word for when you’re hungry but nothing sounds good. The results did not disappoint!

Foodstrated. Cravintitis. Appetite Error 404. Moral of the story? The very adult responsibility of having to decide what to eat for dinner EVERY night is excessive. Luckily, you don’t have to cook the meal every night. You can treat yourself and have someone else do it for you!

You’ve committed to dining out, but are still having a hard time deciding on a place. If you’re looking for suggestions, we’re here to help!

Each month, OpenTable updates a list of the most booked restaurants in cities across the United States which means there’s a potential for fresh variety every few weeks. Their “Diner’s Choice” list for the most booked restaurants in the Boise area was just refreshed in early January.

Some of the restaurants on their list of 10 are local legends, while others are still fairly new to the area. Ready to step outside your comfort zone and give them a try? Here are the restaurants that OpenTable calls the most popular in Boise as 2026 gets under way.

North Italia (Meridian)

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Michelle Heart, Townsquare loading...

Located at the Village at Meridian, the new Italian restaurant opened in the Spring of 2025. Since then it’s earned a 4.5-star rating on OpenTable. They say you can expect to spend about $30 per person there.

Pig Latin (Eagle)

Another new addition to the Treasure Valley last year, the restaurant’s description says the concept was born from a shared love of margaritas and that tacos always make sense. That’s something we can get behind! The Latin American restaurant has a 4.5-star rating on OpenTable. The foodie site says to prepare to spend $31-$50 per person when you visit.

Fork (Boise)

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

A Boise favorite for nearly 15 years, OpenTable suggests Fork when you’re craving Northwest inspired dishes and hand-crafted cocktails. They have a 4.7-star rating. Budget for around $30 per person.

Raibu Sushi Bar (Boise)

Another new kid on the block, Raibu Sushi bar is located at 808 W Fort St. Also recognized for being an innovative hot spot, it has a 4.8-star rating. The anticipated check is around $30 per person.

Ruth’s Chris (Boise)

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

The well-known steakhouse needs no introduction. A popular choice for special occasions since it opened with the 8th & Main tower, Ruth’s Chris has a 4.8-star rating. Just prepare for a special occasion type check. OpenTable suggests budgeting $31-$50 per person.

Kona Grill (Meridian)

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

We’ll always be grateful for Kona Grill saving our Christmas when our travel plans fell through. Great for indoor and outdoor dining, sushi and American favorites alike, Kona Grill continues to be a popular choice for diners at the Village at Meridian. Expect to spend around $30 a person.

Acero Boards & Bottles (Boise)

Facebook/Acero Bottles & Boards Facebook/Acero Bottles & Boards loading...

We’re amazed how many people are just now discovering Acero on The Grove Plaza. A great place for upscale flatbreads and sharable plates, it’s great for an after-work cocktail or date night. They’ve also got a great mocktail menu for those doing Dry January. The damage is usually around $30 per person. They’ve earned a 4.5-star rating during their first year in town.

Hemlock (Boise)

Facebook/Hemlock Boise Facebook/Hemlock Boise loading...

Hemlock is operated by the same folks as Spitfire Tacos & Tequila in Eagle. They moved into the Inn at 500 Capitol when Richard’s closed last year. We’ve only been in for cocktails, but were super impressed by their Idaho themed specialty cocktails. The Smurf Turf Margarita was so good that we had to have a second round. It is a pricier destination. OpenTable suggests budgeting $50+ per person. Folks who’ve dined there helped it earn a 4.5-star rating.

Chandler’s (Boise)

Facebook/Chandlers Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood Facebook/Chandlers Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood loading...

Chandler’s is a Boise legend. Plain and simple. You’re guaranteed to find great steak, fresh seafood and a cool vibe here. We’re not shocked that it has a 4.9-star rating. We’re also not shocked that they say prepare yourself to pay $50+ per person.

The Avery (Boise)

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

We know from personal experience that the brunch at The Avery is spectacular and it should be! Cal Elliot is a Michelin-starred chef, after all. That said if you don’t eat in the main dining room, there are some darn good fish & chips waiting for you in their Gastro-Tavern, Tiner’s Alley. Prepare to spend about $31-$50 there. While the restaurant earned a 4.8-star rating, we want to suggest booking a stay at the refurbished hotel if you can. That building has a lot of history and is a very cool staycation.