A Boise State alum will have the chance to win the most controversial Bachelorette in franchise history’s final rose when the new season of the reality dating show kicks off on Sunday, March 22.

Who Is Season 22’s Bachelorette?

Araya Doheny, Getty Images Araya Doheny, Getty Images loading...

It’s hard to avoid Hulu’s unexpected smash hit The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Two members of the cast, Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt, recently competed on Dancing With the Stars. Leavitt was able to use the show as a launching point to land the role of Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of Chicago.

READ MORE: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Star Related to Idaho's Haunted Mansions of Albion Owners

Your Season 22 Bachelorette is also from the Hulu series. Taylor Frankie Paul is one of the founding members of #MomTok, the group of content creators SLOMW follows. The 31-year-old single mom of three was the one who exposed a soft-swinging sex scandal within the group.

Get our free mobile app

During the first season of the reality show, Paul was arrested for domestic violence after an argument with her then boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen. While the two have now split, Paul shares a son with Mortensen. Mortensen is actually from Middleton.

Who is the Boise State Alum Competing on Taylor’s Season of The Bachelorette?

Instagram/_tonedboned + Canva Instagram/_tonedboned + Canva loading...

But Mortensen’s not the man with Idaho ties that’s competing for Paul’s final rose. That would be Doug Mason. While his hometown is listed as San Diego, Mason attended Boise State and was part of the school’s Film and Television Arts program. In fact, the demo reel he put together while attending BSU is still on YouTube. In our professional opinion he was a really good reporter/anchor!

But Mason didn’t end up getting into broadcast journalism. People’s exclusive look at the men competing on Paul’s season lists Mason’s profession as lifeguard. Their profile on Mason says:

When he’s not at the beach, Doug enjoys watching “Friends,” cheering on the Lakers, and spending quality time with his sister. He’s incredibly close with his family and hopes to have a big family of his own someday. At his core, Doug is passionate about helping others and has dedicated his life to keeping people safe. Just as sweet as he is handsome, we can’t wait to see if sparks fly when Doug meets our Bachelorette.

That seems to echo everything we’ve heard from Mason’s former professors and classmates, so we think this guy is here for the right reasons. Those who don’t know him can’t help but say that he looks a bit like Mortensen.

Well known pop-culture blogger Reality Steve has predicted that Mason will go far in Taylor’s journey and we can’t wait to watch! You can watch Mason’s audition video below.