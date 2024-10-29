Much like Tiger King during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives became one of those reality TV train wrecks that Idahoans just couldn’t turn off. We’re not judging you, we are you.

The viral Hulu series follows a group of Utah based mom-fluencers known collectively as #MomTok. While we’d like to say they amassed a huge following simply because they create great social media content, the truth is that Hulu released a trailer that made people go “wait…what?”

It opens by discussing some of the well known stereotypes about what it’s like to be a young woman in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the group’s desire to break the stigma with gender roles in the church. In many cases, the women have become the breadwinners in their families thanks in part to the brand sponsorships they’ve picked-up through social media. Yay, girl power!

But then it quickly spirals into a sex scandal after one of the group’s founders, Taylor Frankie Paul, shared in a livestream that she and her now ex-husband, Tate Paul, were in an open relationship. She went on to explain that they were involved in “soft swinging” with others in the MomTok group and that there was partner swapping going on at their parties.

Taylor and Tate eventually divorced. Following her divorce, she ended up with a guy named Dakota Mortensen.

And HERE’S where the show connects back to Idaho and one of its greatest haunted attractions! If you haven’t watched the show and you want to go down that rabbit hole, we won’t spoil it for you. We will, however, tell you that it ends with a major cliffhanger about Taylor and Dakota’s relationship. So naturally we went to social media to find out what’s going on because waiting for Season 2 in 2025 may kill us.

A line in Dakota’s Instagram bio reads “Idaho → Utah.” WHAT?! Turns out Dakota’s from Middleton and played basketball for the Vikings. While it links to a YouTube account for the couple, we ended up stumbling upon Dakota’s personal account from years ago. One of the final videos he posted in 2020 is titled “Haunted Mansions of Albion.” During the video, he explains that his cousin OWNS the haunt! Even though we’ve written about the haunt before, we never connected the dots.

According to Southern Idaho Tourism, the school operated from 1893-1951. It remained vacant until Magic Valley Christian College leased the campus in 1957. Twelve years later, the college packed up due to lack of financial support. It remained sealed and closed to the public for decades. Southern Idaho Living explains that Heather and Troy Mortensen bought the school in 2007.

They've taken pride in cleaning it up and showing the public the historic buildings but have chosen to leave Comish Hall, the women's dormitory, untouched. Comish Hall attracts paranormal investigators from all over the world because some areas are so "supernaturally charged." Some believe that it’s because the school's former cook haunts the basement. There's also been reports of eerie voices and ghostly animals in the building.

Commish Hall is also the reason ANOTHER reality star has visited the campus. Zak Bagans and the crew from Ghost Adventures visited the building during a 2017 episode of the show!

You can watch Dakota and one of his previous girlfriends walk through Commish Hall in his video below.

