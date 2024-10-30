Halloween on Boise’s iconic Harrison Boulevard. When you’re a kid on the hunt for full-size candy bars, there’s really nothing quite like it.

That’s why thousands of trick-or-treaters flock to the most famous street in the North End year in and year out. Of course, the beautiful fall leaves and over-the-top decorations make it fun for parents, grandparents and older siblings, too!

Never been? Just take a look at the wild ideas homeowners had the first time trick-or-treaters returned after COVID! (Keep reading for the 411 on this year's trick-or-treat hours/road closure information.)

Everything You Need to Know About Halloween on Harrison 2024

There were more than 60 trunk-or-treat events planned across the Boise area in 2024 and with beautiful weather the weekend before Halloween, many kids have already had the opportunity to show off their costumes this year. While trunk-or-treats are fun, easy ways to collect a big candy stash, anyone who’s lived in the Treasure Valley for knows nothing can compare to Halloween on Harrison.

The neighborhood is once again expecting to see more than 10,000 trick-or-treaters and that’s why Ada County Highway District is stepping in to close Harrison Boulevard to vehicle traffic. Harrison is closing for trick-or-treaters' safety. Beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, Harrison Boulevard will be closed from Hill Road to Hays Street. That closure is expected to stay in place until about midnight. They also remind motorists in the North End to use extra caution on neighboring streets that families use for parking while walking to and from Harrison.

Kids are welcome to trick-or-treat at the homes along Harrison from 4-10 p.m.

While trick-or-treating on Harrison is a decades old tradition, the move to close the street for safety reasons is still fairly new. 2017 was the first time the North End Neighborhood Association reached out to ACHD for help. They did it again in 2018 and 2019, but with no coordinated effort to host “Halloween on Harrison” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the street was wide open in 2020 and 2021. The closure returned in 2022.

Halloween Fun Planned for the Boise Bench

As we previously reported, Harrison isn’t THE only destination for over-the-top Halloween decorations. Neighborhoods from Boise to Caldwell have stepped up their game and you can find a map to the best displays HERE.

One of the can’t miss houses on the Boise Bench is at 2029 S Columbus Street where Amy Pence-Brown and her family has been hosting their Haunted Backyard Zombie Toyland for nine years. All year long, the family searches for unwanted, unloved baby dolls at garage sales or thrift stores. They bring them home for a horrifying makeover and set them up in a super creepy backyard playland on Halloween night.

While they downplay their display as the “thrift store version of Harrison Boulevard,” the over 250 creepy dolls are something that should be on your Halloween bucket list. The display is open from 6-9 p.m. on Halloween night.