Marvelous Map Guides You to 50+ Spooky Boise Halloween Displays

We’re not sure exactly when it happened, but we’re totally here for it. For decades Harrison Boulevard wasn’t just the slice of Boise known for its over the top Halloween decorations, it was THE destination in the Treasure Valley.

But over the last few years, other neighborhoods and Boise suburbs have been stepping up their game and taking decorating for Halloween almost as seriously as Christmas. Whether it’s tying down dozens of spooky inflatables, staging a selfie station near dozens of jack-o-lanterns, recreating some of Stephen King’s scariest novels/movies or synchronizing a not-so-scary light show, homeowners across the area are going big!

READ MORE: This Boise Home's Halloween Decorations Just Won 2024

Unfortunately, if you’re a creature of a habit and always take the same route home, you may never get to experience these works of art if they’re not in your neighborhood. So how do you find them so you can make an intentional plan to drive by? There’s a great resource for that!

Get our free mobile app

William Higginson, the founder of the well known Boise Christmas Lights map, noticed the same thing we did and launched a “Halloween Lights” section to his website in 2018. There were a few years where he couldn’t be as hands on as he wanted because he relocated to Texas. Now that he’s back in town, the Halloween Lights map has REALLY grown. This year there are almost 60 displays listed.

To make them easy to search, he has breakouts of displays for Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Kuna and the Eagle/Star area. The listings include a few pictures, a brief description of the displays and the address of each home. The map also includes Haunted and fall attractions from Boise clear to Eastern Idaho.

Purple houses are home/neighborhood displays. Yellow music notes are displays synced to music. Green buildings are indoor haunted houses and orange barns are outdoor attractions like haunts, mazes and pumpkin patches. Check it out and have a fantastic end to your Spooky Season!

KEEP READING: This Boise Home's Halloween Decorations Absolutely Win The Year This isn't just the best-decorated house for Halloween... but it also wins Christmas, 4th of July, St. Patrick's Day, etc... Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas