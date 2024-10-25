More Than 50 Boise Area Businesses Have Closed Permanently in 2024
2024 hasn’t been a banner year for big name chains. Several restaurants and retailers have filed for bankruptcy and closed some or all of their Idaho locations. Others are struggling behind the scenes and are quietly closing locations a few at a time.
It shouldn’t surprise you that locally owned stores and restaurants are struggling, too. Many unique to Idaho concepts have closed locations this year due to their leases being up, not being able to compete without their own liquor license or lack of sales. When we build our annual list of restaurants and retailers who’ve said goodbye, it’s always a tough pill to swallow when you have to add a once promising local business to that list.
We rather be doing that because an owner has been in business for decades, has done very well for themselves and is choosing to retire to enjoy life outside the walls of the establishment they’ve poured countless hours into.
While we’d like to back away from the laptop and make this the final list for 2024, we have a feeling we may be updating it again before the end of the year. Several major chains are yet to complete cuts that they said may be coming before the end of 2024.
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar didn’t file bankruptcy, but did say that they’d narrow their portfolio by 1,000 stores and would start closing locations this year. Boise has already lost several locations and with many in close proximity to another location, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more go if the store is approaching the end of their lease.
Walgreens finds itself in a similar position. They plan to cut 1,200 stores including 500 during their 2025 fiscal year which began in September. They’re not ready to announce which stores yet.
We’ll keep an eye out for more closures, but if you know one we missed drop us a line HERE. For now, here’s a look back at the 50+ businesses that have left our area this year.
