One of the biggest questions Treasure Valley shoppers had when the impending demolition of the Boise Factory Outlets was announced was “What about Eddie Bauer?” While many hoped the outlet would move to another location in the Treasure Valley, it turns out the mall’s final chapter may have come at the right time.

Is Eddie Bauer Closing All Retail Locations? What We Know Right Now

Multiple sources including Fox Business and Fast Company say that Catalyst Brands, Eddie Bauer’s parent company, is preparing to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Those same news outlets say that the bankruptcy filing would only affect brick-and-mortar locations, going as far as speculating that it would result in the closure of all Eddie Bauer stores.

Catalyst has not responded to media outlets asking about the rumored bankruptcy connected to the Eddie Bauer brand. Typically once a Chapter 11 filing is made, court documents outline which store locations, if any, will be liquidated and closed during the reorganization process.

Could Idaho’s Eddie Bauer Locations Be on the Chopping Block?

The Eddie Bauer Outlet Store at the Boise Factory Outlets closed for good on January 28, ahead of being used by Boise Fire for live-fire training. With the outlet now closed, two Eddie Bauer locations remain in Idaho: one at Boise Towne Square Mall and another at Nez Perce Plaza in Lewiston.

We called the Boise Towne Square Mall location to ask about the online rumors circulating around Eddie Bauer store closures. An employee told us “we are here and open for now,” but noted that it’s all they could say at this time.

It’s worth noting that Boise’s Eddie Bauer Outlet store is still listed as “open” on the brand’s website even though the closing date was confirmed to local media outlets by employees who actually worked at the store.

Catalyst Brands also oversees Aeropostale, Brooks Brothers, JCPenney, Lucky Brand and Nautica.