Like many malls across the country, Boise Towne Square Mall saw a handful of closures when major retailers opted to close some or all of their stores in 2025. It looks like another store is about to pull the plug soon.

TheStreet reports that women’s boutique chain Francesca’s is the latest mall staple to make the decision to close all of their brick-and-mortar locations. The financial news site explains that the company allegedly has more than $250 million in unpaid invoices and has not been communicating with its vendors.

While representatives from Francesca’s have not returned requests for comments from many large media outlets, they did tell Women’s Wear Daily that they are “liquidating their inventory and closing soon.”

Multiple media outlets predict that Chapter 11 bankruptcy is imminent but was delayed due to federal courts being closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 19. Typically, these court documents include a list of the brick-and-mortar locations marked for closure.

If Francesca’s does file for bankruptcy this week, it’ll be the second time in five years. The chain filed for bankruptcy in December 2020 before being sold to a new owner. Hundreds of their stores closed due to that bankruptcy, but the locations at Boise Towne Square Mall and The Village at Meridian survived. It looks like they won’t be so lucky this time.

Francesca’s competitor, Forever 21, exited Boise Towne Square Mall after filing for bankruptcy in March 2025. Other similar retailers like Charlotte Russe (2019,) Wet Seal (2017) and DEB (2015) closed at the mall prior to the pandemic.