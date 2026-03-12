When we shared the news that the store once recently championed for selling the cheapest groceries in Idaho planned to close 36 stores, many of our readers were skeptical that the decision would affect Idaho stores.

During a recent earnings call, leaders of the California-based grocery chain discussed some major struggles they faced in 2025. Data showed that while more shoppers were walking through the doors, the size of their orders drastically decreased. Shoppers no longer considered the bargain chain the place to go for a big haul.

That sentiment was reflected back in the comment section of our original story on Facebook. One shopper said “Lately their prices are higher than regular stores and I have to go where the good deals are.” Another chimed in, “It’s hard to shop regularly due to the prices of several items that cost more than WinCo, Walmart and sometimes even Albertsons.”

Grocery Dive reported that 24 of the closing locations were likely on the East Coast where the company expanded too rapidly. While many doubted that Idaho would be part of the other 12 closures, that’s not the case.

Grocery Outlet Will Close Three Locations in Idaho

At the time of our initial report, Grocery Outlet had not yet released the list of stores marked for closure. However, Gordon Brothers recently shared a brochure of the 36 locations that will close in hopes of finding another business to sublease the space.

Three Idaho locations appeared on the list. The Idaho locations slated to close include:

Smelterville : 20 Nearing Way

Idaho Falls: 2455 East 25th Street

Pocatello : 1732 Hurley Drive

The Smelterville and Idaho Falls stores originally opened in 2022. Pocatello’s Grocery Outlet followed in 2023. The Idaho Falls and Pocatello stores say they’ll be closed by March 21.

Other Idaho Stores Could Potentially See Updates

The brand remains committed to remodeling 150 stores as it tries to get back on the right track. It’s possible some of those remodels could happen in Idaho. Both the Boise location on Fairview and Lewiston stores opened in 1989 and the Twin Falls location opened in 1990.