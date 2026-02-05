Some ice cream is good. Some ice cream is fine. And then there’s Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. Once you try it, you’ll never turn back. Nothing else compares. Once named the “#1 Ice Cream on the Planet” by National Geographic, the Treasure Valley is about to meet the best ice cream they’ll ever taste.

Founded in Youngstown, Ohio in 1945, Handel’s operated a single ice cream parlor for 40 years before being purchased by Lenny Fisher. Fisher started expanding the shop to nearby suburbs like Boardman, Canfield and Austintown. Flash forward to 2025. The best ice cream on the planet is now served at over 150 locations in 15 states. That superlative isn’t an exaggeration.

But, we may be a little biased. This author was born and raised in Boardman, Ohio. Handel’s was a family tradition on hot summer nights. It was the motivation to push yourself to the limits at high school track meets. (Our coach would give us a token for a free scoop at Handel’s if we either PRed or puked at a meet. True story.) It’s so good that you didn’t care if it was 20 degrees while you were visiting home for the holidays. A stop at Handel’s was a must.

Who’s Bringing Handel's to the Treasure Valley?

While we were spoiled by growing up in the birthplace of the brand, others, like Stephen Modjeski, met the brand much later in life when it finally reached the Pacific Northwest. Now he and his brother plan to open three Handel’s locations in the Treasure Valley very soon.

For Modjeski, discovering Handel’s happened by accident while visiting Oregon for a baseball tournament.

“It was after a baseball game and our team decided to go grab ice cream at this new place that had just opened,” he said. “I’d never heard of it before, but the sign said ‘Homemade Ice Cream Since 1945’ and I remember thinking, ‘How is that possible?’ I tried it and was just amazed. It was the best ice cream I’d ever had.”

What Makes Handel’s Ice Cream Different

After years of owning Mojo’s Donuts and Ice Cream, Modjeski says he now understands exactly what separates Handel’s from other shops and why people who’ve tried it love it so much.

“They’re very serious about their starter product,” he told us. “Everyone uses the same base, it has a higher butterfat content and that’s what makes it so much creamier than most ice cream. Everything is made in the store in small batches with no preservatives.”

That approach, which has been the Handel’s way since 1945 means unmatched freshness.

“More than likely, the ice cream you’re eating that night was made earlier that morning or the day before,” Modjeski said. “You’ll never see ice crystals in Handel's ice cream.”

While we’ve joked for years that if we hit the lottery, we’d bring a Handel’s to Boise, we’re glad someone finally has the franchise. Modjeski said that the Treasure Valley feels like the right fit for the Treasure Valley because of the community.

“This area is very family-focused and that’s a big part of Handel’s customer base,” he said. “We already knew there was demand for really good ice cream here and it just felt like the right match.

Where the First Idaho Locations Will Open

The first Treasure Valley location is planned for East Eagle Marketplace near the new Chick-Fil-A. If all the permits go through it could be open as early as May or June. A second location is planned across from Costco in Nampa, sharing space with a Mojo’s Donuts. The third location is slated for The District in Meridian across from Scheel’s in 2027.

We know from experience that seeing the large menu of 48 flavors can be overwhelming for first timers, so what flavor should you pick?

“Graham Central Station,” Modjeski said almost immediately. That’s a great pick. We grew up on their Chocolate Cookie Dough, but once we moved away from Ohio we craved a taste of home, so Buckeye is our favorite now. Our mom always got Butter Pecan. No matter what flavor you pick, you can’t go wrong!