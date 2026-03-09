Raise your hand if you grew up playing Mario Kart. We don’t care if it was on the SNES, Nintendo 64, Game Cube, Wii or Switch. If you’re anything like us, there was a character that you would “Paper, Scissors, Rock” to play as. We all know that character was superior to every other option. And that character was…Yoshi!

If you’re staring at your phone screaming “That’s me! They’re talking about me!” your Super Mario Galaxy experience is about to level up.

If you grew up playing any of the Nintendo game systems we mentioned, you probably loved 2023’s Super Mario Bros. Movie. You also may have been as disappointed that Yoshi wasn’t a big part of the storyline. In fact, he didn’t show up at all until a post-credit scene that showed a familiar spotted green egg hatching.

At the time, not many of us knew there would be a sequel but the scene was, indeed, a tease to the Super Mario Galaxy Movie which comes to theaters on April 1.

With the release of the movie comes the release of a popcorn bucket that anyone obsessed with Yoshi wants and let’s be honest…probably needs.

Well, lucky for you three of the major movie theater chains with Idaho locations have confirmed that they will be carrying the viral Yoshi popcorn bucket that coincides with the Super Mario Galaxy Movie release. National press confirmed that Regal, Cinemark and AMC are all on board.

We’re pretty loyal to Cinema West because we live close to Downtown Boise and BoDo is our go-to theater. Even though they weren’t listed in the national stories, we checked their Facebook page and it looks like they’ll be carrying the 105 oz. collectible too!

Regal Theaters

Regal Edwards Spectrum Nampa

Regal Edwards Boise (Overland)

Regal Edwards Grand Teton (Ammon)

Regal Riverstone (Coeur d’Alene)

Cinemark Theaters

Majestic Cinemas (Meridian)

AMC Theaters

AMC Classic Pine Ridge 11 (Chubbuck)

Cinema West Theaters

BoDo Cinemas (Boise)

Village Cinema (Meridian)

Magic Valley Cinema (Twin Falls)