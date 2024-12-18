Wicked Sing-Along Is Coming to Idaho, But Only at This ONE Theater

When Wicked opened last month, Idaho fans of the Broadway musical were given a stern warning before heading to the theater.

AMC, which operates the AMC Classic Pine Ridge Theater in Chubbuck, went viral for their updated “Silence is Golden” pre-roll video. Knowing that Wicked: Part One would be one of the biggest movies of 2024, the theater chain decided to use clips from the movie and Jeff Goldblum’s portrayal of “The Wizard” to remind movie goers that there shall be no talking, texting, no singing, no wailing, no flirting and absolutely no name-calling during the screening.

People questioned if the chain was serious about the no singing policy. They confirmed they were and let former theater kids who just can’t resist trying to match the talent of vocal powerhouses Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo that a sing-along version of the movie on the way the week of Christmas.

If that was something you were planning to check out during that week before Christmas and New Year’s, we’ve got good news and bad news. The good news? Idaho WILL be getting a release of the sing-along. The bad news? It’s only coming to ONE Idaho theater.

Wicked’s website allows you to sort screenings by the original release and the sing-along version. Cinemark’s Majestic Cinemas in Meridian is the only theater where you can belt out “Popular” and “Defying Gravity.” They’ll have a morning, mid-afternoon, evening and nighttime screening beginning on Christmas Day thru at least New Year’s Day.

Wicked Returns to the Morrison Center

Considering Broadway in Boise has hosted the traveling production of Wicked in 2011, 2014 and 2019, we were stunned to meet some people who were introduced to the storyline and music for the FIRST time when they went to see the movie.

We’ve seen the stage production three times and think the movie did an incredible job bringing it to the big screen. In fact, we’d even go as far as saying that it enhanced parts of the story that the musical skips over too quickly.

If you’d like to compare and contrast the movie and stage productions, Wicked returns to the Morrison Center April 2-13. 2025. Tickets (or what’s left of them) are on sale now.