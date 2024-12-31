Idaho’s Top 10 Most Read Stories of 2024 Revealed

From the hangar collapse at the Boise Airport to Chad Daybell receiving the death penalty to Ashton Jeanty's historic Heisman run, there were some MAJOR stories in Idaho that drew national attention to the Gem State in 2024.

As the year comes to a close, Top 10 lists come naturally. What were the years most played songs? Which movies grossed the most during their run at the theater? What were the most watched shows on streaming?

So naturally, we decided to make a list, too. Our radio station is part of a network of six, with seven authors based in Boise, Idaho and one who works remotely. We looked back at the Top 10 stories that had the most unique readers in Idaho over the past 365 days.

The major trend we noticed? Many had little to do with the major headlines being covered by national news outlets like NBC, ABC or the USA Today or sports outlets like ESPN and Sports Illustrated. Most revolved around how the so called “retail apocalypse” affected Idahoans, new Idaho attractions and celebrity sightings.

Here’s a look back at the most impactful and memorable moments of 2024 that resonated with readers in the Gem State over the past year. We’re grateful for each and everyone of you who gave us even a few minutes of your year to check them out.

