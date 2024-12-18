13 Delicious Boise Area Restaurants For Every Budget Open on Christmas Day 2024

How lucky are we to live in the same city where you’ll find one of the “Best Restaurants for Christmas” in America? It’s a very cool honor to take home but sadly, for those of us who’ve blown through our holiday budgets already…it’s also the most expensive restaurant in the state.

When 24/7 Wall Street released their list of the “Best Restaurants for Christmas in Every State,” Downtown Boise’s legendary Chandler’s took the trophy for Idaho. While Chandler’s offers incredible food, outstanding atmosphere and live music on Christmas Day, it may be out of your budget if you’re opting to eat out on Christmas Day.

READ MORE: America's Best Christmas Destination is a Small Idaho Town

This is a judgement free zone. Often when people ask for restaurant recommendations on a major holiday, they’re ridiculed and lectured on social media about how Christmas should be spent at home with family. From experience we understand that a large traditional Christmas Dinner may not fit your situation.

Get our free mobile app

This author happens to be from a dual-income, no kids family with no relatives west of Northeast Ohio. The two of us prepared the same Christmas dinner we enjoyed as kids…and then watched most of the leftovers go bad because we can only eat so much turkey over the course of a few days.

Canva AI Canva AI loading...

I’ve also had my hopes of enjoying that big dinner with my family in Ohio dashed at the last second due to flight cancellations. I was absolutely crushed, but the friendly faces and great food at Kona Grill restored a little bit of my Christmas spirit by being open on Christmas Day that year.

Whether you find yourself having to call an audible because your travel plans fell through or you’re planning from the very beginning to enjoy Christmas dinner “A Christmas Story” style, we’ve rounded up a list of restaurants that are open on Christmas Day! We’ve tried to find a solution to fit every budget and taste.

Did we miss one? If you’re a restaurant owner or employee of a dining destination that is open on Wednesday, December 25, 2024 click HERE to drop us a line and get your hours added!

Boise Area Restaurants for Every Budget Open on Christmas Day 2024 Don't want to do the cooking and cleaning? Here are some places that are open on Christmas Day 2024! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: 15 Incredible Idaho Restaurants That Appeared on Popular Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives There was an almost 15-year gap between Guy Fieri's visits to the Gem State, but when he visited in 2023, he wasted no time trying some of the best cuisines our little neck of the woods has to offer! Here are the restaurants, past and present, that Fieri visited while in Idaho. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart