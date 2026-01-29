After two years of a condensed event, McCall’s Winter Carnival is back in its original 10-day format in 2026 and the schedule is jam-packed with fun events January 30-February 8.

That packed schedule of tracking down the 25 snow sculptures, dancing to live music at the mainstage and enjoying signature events like the parade, ice show and fireworks means one very important thing. You’re going to start early to fit it all in, which means a solid breakfast plan is absolutely essential.

While none of us have quite gotten over the loss of McCall’s famous Pancake House, the small mountain town still knows how to do breakfast right. Whether you’re craving a classic, no-frills breakfast, something cozy and homemade or want to find a spot where you can people watch, there’s a breakfast destination for you. You just want to plan ahead because wait times can be long when thousands of tourists show up in town.

That’s why we’ve assembled a list of the five best breakfast destinations in McCall. The rankings are based on a combination of Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews when available, along with overall number of reviews and consistency. When ratings were close, extra weight was given to places our audience named their favorites.

5. The Den on the Payette

Once known as the Brunchette on the Lake, new owners rebranded the restaurant as “The Den on the Payette.” From benedicts and French toast to breakfast burritos and hearty sandwiches, there’s something that will satisfy everyone on their menu. The new owners did keep one of the things fans of the old Brunchette loved the most - the large selection of mimosa flavors that you can order by the glass, flight or tower. Not into mimosas? They have a lot of cute specialty coffee drinks, as well.

4. Stacey Cakes

If you’re looking for something smaller, Stacey Cakes is a solid option. They serve sweet and savory pastries, specialty cakes, cookies and soup of the week. They also have a cute snow sculpture every year, so you can kill two birds with one stone here.

3. Alpine Pantry and Provisions

Whether you’re up early or you want to do some sightseeing before you grab breakfast, Alpine Pantry and Provisions has you covered. They’re open from 6:30-3:00 p.m. and serve breakfast all day. Alpine has a big menu of scrambles, crepes, waffles, benedicts and sandwiches (both hot and cold.)

2. Frenchie’s on Third

While Frenchie’s is more of a lunch destination most of the time, they do host a Winter Carnival Breakfast. This year it’s scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 7 and truly embraces the Mardi Gras feel of the event. The menu includes beignets, biscuits and gravy, breakfast sandwiches, hash brown casserole and carnival sweet treats and bites. Adults looking for a little “extra fun” can enjoy hurricane punch and mimosas. They’ll keep serving until they’re sold out. That said, they do anticipate long lines.

1. Fogglifter Cafe

While Fogglifter’s not exceptionally large, it’s always worth the wait. We’re big fans of the eggs benedicts, but their burritos and sandwiches are exceptional too. And if you want a warm beverage that isn’t cocoa or coffee? Last time we were there they were serving hot apple cider year round.