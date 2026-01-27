Known as a staple diet for Boise High students for more than 75 years, one of Boise’s most beloved comfort food destinations could soon have a new owner! A commercial real estate listing reveals that a restaurant that’s long been known for its burgers, shakes and summer memories is up for sale.

For generations of Boise families, Fanci Freez hasn’t just been a place to eat. It’s been a tradition. From after-school ice cream treats to summer nights spent sharing milkshakes, it’s a restaurant deeply woven into the city’s identity. It’s also meant a lot to each family that’s owned it since it began as a humble soft-serve ice cream stand in 1947.

When the Moon family bought it in the late 1960s, they told the Idaho Statesman “Before we bought it, we didn’t just come here once in a while for an ice cream cone. We lived here! So you can see how impossible it was to resist buying the place when we found out it was for sale.” They were the couple responsible for transitioning the ice cream shop to a full-fledged drive-in that could remain open year-round.

In the mid-1980s, there was panic in the North End when residents noticed part of the building was gone but the panic was unwarranted. The restaurant had transferred hands to the Olsen family who added a drive-through and indoor waiting area to help customers escape from the rain or heat.

The Hawes family, who owned several Five Guys franchises before buying Fanci Freez, took over in 2017. They were responsible for the second location in Meridian and getting their famous shakes into several retail stores around the Treasure Valley. During the restaurant’s 75th anniversary year, Bill Hawes said Fanci Freez was an after-school destination for his mom back in the ‘50s.

And now, it looks like it’s someone else’s turn to care for the beloved Boise restaurant. According to a commercial real estate listing, Fanci Freez is officially on the market, opening the door for a new owner to keep the legacy alive. Listed at $699,000, the agent made sure to let potential buyers know that this is a turnkey opportunity that comes with a built-in loyal, multigenerational customer base and experienced management in place. The listing explains “retirement” is the reason behind the sale.

The restaurant hasn’t announced any changes, but one loyal customer did share on Facebook on January 6 “The world is changing SO much. Fanci Freez no longer serves #tatertots. Oh the HUMANITY!!!” Another fan who was familiar with the listing replied “Its for sale....someone buy it and fix this right now!”

We double checked the online menu and the man behind the original post wasn’t wrong. Fingers crossed that the new owners will consider bringing them back!