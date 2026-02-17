Clam chowder is one of those foods that everyone seems to have strong opinions about in Boise. If you ask the question “best clam chowder in Boise?” on social media, buckle up for the number of comments you’re about to get.

Depending on when Easter falls, February through April tends to become a popular time for chowder lovers. That interest in the soup coincides with the forty-day period of time when certain Christian religions prepare the Lord’s resurrection on Easter Sunday. While several Christian religions observe the season known as Lent, Catholics are the ones known to abstain from meat on Fridays during Lent.

It’s also why you see so many Treasure Valley restaurants that serve clam chowder as a special choose Fridays as the day to feature it.

That said, not every clam chowder is automatically meatless. Plenty of recipes include bacon as an add-in, which means diners paying attention to Lent should carefully read the menu or ask their server before ordering.

Either way, the Friday chowder tradition clearly runs deep in the Treasure Valley! That became very apparent in our search for the best bowl of chowder in the area. We dug through several local foodie groups on Facebook to find the five best destinations for chowder. Three of the top five choices only serve their clam chowders on Friday.

So, which places got the most shoutouts? Here’s a look at Boise’s five undisputed "Chowder Kings.”

Honorable Mention: The Refuge (Boise)

We’re biased because we’re at The Refuge on Parkcenter so many days a week that our mail should be delivered there, but it would be criminal not to include them on a clam chowder list. It’s consistently excellent, available seven days a week and can be chosen as your side for no additional cost.

5. Kahootz Steak & Alehouse (Meridian)

Once described as “a bowl of prize-winning flavor, thick but not too thick, chock full of good-sized clam pieces…” by Boise Beat, Kahootz continues to satisfy chowder lovers. They are one of the restaurants that only serves clam chowder on Friday.

4. Highlands Hollow Brewhouse (Boise)

Whether you’re coming down from a day on the slopes at Bogus or just looking for a place to warm up after taking your dog for a walk in the foothills, Highlands Hollow is a solid choice. One Facebook foodie said “I’ve had clam chowder all over town and haven’t found one as good. And the bread is awesome!” Just a heads up, Highlands Hollow’s chowder is also Friday only.

3. Anthony’s (Boise)

Yes, traditionally you think of Anthony’s as a destination for a more upscale meal than clam chowder but why not start with a bowl of clam chowder. Anthony’s knows their chowder is good. In fact, they said that they get asked for the recipe frequently. While they’re not sharing the secret, they say it’s been the same one they’ve been using at all of their locations for the past 38 years. It only differs slightly from their original recipe from 50 years ago. Anthony’s is available all week, but just know that bacon is in the recipe for this one!

2. Epi’s A Basque Restaurant (Meridian)

While Epi’s threw their own hat into the ring when someone asked where to find the best chowder in the Treasure Valley, local foodies were quick to agree. In fact, one Google review went as far as saying “The clam chowder was the best clam chowder I’ve ever had and I’ve been to San Francisco.” San Francisco makes some of the best chowder in America, so that’s a huge compliment. Epi’s only serves their chowder on Fridays.

1. Fresh Off the Hook Boise (Boise)

It’s really no surprise that the restaurant named Boise’s Best Seafood Restaurant 11 years in a row has the best clam chowder in the area. At Fresh Off the Hook, you do have the option to take their already delicious chowder to the next level by asking for it in a sourdough bowl or a sourdough bowl toasted with garlic butter and Parmesan. You can also ask for it to be loaded with calamari, cheddar jack cheese, scallions or bacon if you’re feeling real fancy.