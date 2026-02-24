As we previously reported, a Boise woman has been arrested in connection with a stolen ambulance that crashed into the Portico North building in Meridian last Wednesday.

We were able to obtain a copy of the federal complaint that showed how law enforcement found and arrested a suspect they say was likely behind the crime. The document, submitted by FBI Special Agent Daniel Ramirez, provides a detailed timeline of the events.

READ MORE: Gruesome 2004 Idaho Case Will Be Featured on New True Crime Series

Here’s a look at what investigators believed happened before, during and after the incident.

February 18, 6:13 a.m.

A Facebook profile connected to the name “Sarah George” shares a post containing an image of the White House on fire with onscreen text reading “If we arrest them all, the system will collapse.” She captions it “If it can be destroyed by the truth then it should be destroyed; it was built in lies anyways.”

February 18, 9:17 p.m.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Someone purchases lighter fluid, gas jugs and wire nails at the Walmart on Fairview which is nearby the crime scene. Meridian Police would later obtain this receipt from the store after finding a Walmart bag inside the stolen ambulance. The store also has security images of a person matching the suspect’s description leaving the store carrying the gas cans, as well as a dark colored Dodge Dakota leaving their parking lot.

Get our free mobile app

February 18, 9:29 p.m.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Security footage from the Fred Meyer gas station on Fairview shows the suspect pumping gas into the gas cans and loading them into the truck. This purchase eventually helped Meridian police come up with the name of a suspect since she used a loyalty card registered to “Sarah Elizabeth George.”

February 18, 10:38 p.m.

Primary Health’s security footage shows a dark-colored pickup truck parked at the business even though they were closed for the evening. A person matching the suspect’s description is seen walking toward St. Luke’s.

February 18, 11:00 p.m.

George steals an ambulance parked at the St. Luke’s Meridian emergency room.

February 18, 11:06 p.m.

Security video from inside the ambulance shows George stopping in a nearby parking lot to load gas jugs and a plastic bag into the ambulance. Law enforcement believes they were stashed there before she stole the ambulance.

February 18, 11:10 p.m.

George drives the stolen ambulance through the doors of the Portico Building. Security footage from the ambulance shows George exiting the ambulance and pouring gas on the lobby floor. Police arrive and George flees on foot before igniting the gas.

February 18, 11:13 p.m.

Meridian Police dash cam footage captures George heading back toward Primary Health.

February 18, 11:15 p.m.

RC Willey’s security camera also captures George walking toward Primary Health.

February 18, 11:22 p.m.

George gets in a Dodge Dakota at Primary Health and drives away.

February 23, 2026

Police received information about the Fred Meyer gas purchase and cross-referenced the name with DMV records. George’s DMV photo matched the physical traits of the person seen in all of the security footage obtained from the night of the crime. They also compared the footage of the truck to a truck that appears in Google Maps images taken in 2024 at an address associated with George.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

George had been pulled over during a traffic stop a few days before the crime. Body cam footage from that interaction shows her driving a blue Dodge Dakota that matched the one that is part of this investigation.

This series of events has led the FBI and local law enforcement to believe that George is responsible for the crimes that took place on the evening of February 18, 2026. As we previously reported, George faces federal charges for attempted destruction of federal property by fire and malicious destruction of property used in or affecting interstate commerce. If she is found guilty, each of those charges carries a penalty of 5-20 years in prison.

The Department of Homeland Security leases space inside the Portico North building that was targeted in this incident.