Each year, there are more than a million cases of violent crime across the United States.

This includes rape, murder, aggravated assault and robbery.

While Idaho seems like a relatively safe place to live, we were curious how it compared to other states in America.

How safe is Idaho, really?

In a recent study, 24/7 Wall St. analyzed data from the FBI’s 2018 Uniform Crime Reporting Program to determine which of the states are the most dangerous in America.

They took the number of violent crimes reported per 100,000 residents in each state, and then ranked the states accordingly.

Listed below are the results.

How Safe is Idaho Compared to the Rest of the Country? Is Idaho actually a safe place to live?

So, which cities are the MOST dangerous in Idaho? Idaho seems like a safe place to live... but these cities are significantly more dangerous.

On the other hand, which Idaho towns are the SAFEST? SafeWise is back with their 2021 Safest Cities reports. How did the Treasure Valley stack up when it came to the rankings that accounted for population, income, violent crime and property crime rates? Here's a look at the Top 10 safest cities and where our area ranked in the entire study.

Don't Move Here! The 10 Worst Places to Live in Idaho Apparently you do NOT want to live in these ten towns.

Idaho's 15 Most Miserable Cities According to Census Data The following rankings were based off data from the latest ACS 5-year estimate table available to search on the Census Bureau's website. Factors included population change, number of people working, median household income, the percentage of the population without healthcare, commute times and the percentage of those living below the poverty line.

15 Fastest Growing Cities in Idaho; Oh, How The Times Have Changed! These Idaho cities have seen tremendous growth over the past decade.

Options Are Limited: 10 Most Affordable Towns in the Boise Area With Idaho's housing market skyrocketing, where are we to go?