Idaho Ranked Terribly In This Category, & We Have A Bone To Pick

We were innocently minding our own business, searching the internet for fun information regarding Idaho… when we stumbled upon an article that piqued our interest.

It was ranking each state by their food, so naturally, we had to discover where Idaho landed on this list.

Well let me tell you, we were not pleased with what we saw.

Granted, this list was based on a little bit of research and a whole lot of opinion, but we daresay we’re a bit offended.

Idaho’s food was ranked as one of the worst in America, landing at number 40. But more than just the terrible rating, the decision was based almost solely on Idaho’s potatoes.

The article stated that, “in many regions, Idahoans subsist largely on potatoes, meat, potatoes, meat and a dessert that looks like a potato even though it actually contains no potato.” (Yes, we do love our ice cream potatoes, but that is beside the point.)

They went as far as to claim their basis is due to the fact that “there’s such a thing as too much potato,” and we’ve got to say – we are rolling our eyes so hard right now.

Yes, we love our potatoes, and we’re proud of it! The creativeness and ingenuity in which Idahoans use potatoes is brilliant. Plus, we have fry sauce – need we say more?

However, Idaho’s ranking and the reasoning behind it leaves us wondering if the author of this article has ever even been to our state?

Because we believe if they had, they would realize our culinary scene is so much more diverse than we are given credit for.

Take the Treasure Valley, for instance:

You can eat all around the world , experiencing a vast variety of cultural dishes, without ever leaving the valley.

Our brunch options are absolutely to die for – they combine the perfect balance between delicious food, fun vibes and yummy drinks.

Plus, we have so many amazing food trucks to choose from on a daily basis (including Mexican food, gourmet chicken wings, premium hot dogs, dutch oven cooking, wood-fired pizza and many more) that we could pick a different one every single day and still need well over a month to try them all.

And this is just talking about the Treasure Valley, but we have phenomenal restaurants scattered all over our big, beautiful state!

Simply put: our food game is strong.

We may be widely known for our potatoes, but our culinary options are so much more than that.

Perhaps Idaho should be listed among the best in America?

