Yes! Tickets For these 17 Tremendous Idaho Concerts Are Just $25 Next Week

The mortgage. Idaho Power. Intermountain Gas. All those streaming services you’re subscribed to. Being an adult with bills stinks! We know you much rather be spending your money on concert tickets. Well, your chance to do that without breaking the bank is coming up soon!

You wait for when that week rolls around every spring. This year, it’s happening Wednesday, May 8 thru Tuesday, May 14. Starting at 10 a.m. ET (which is 8:00 a.m our time) on Wednesday, LiveNation (the concert promoter responsible for routing most of the big concerts in town through Boise,) is discounting tickets to $25.

While “Concert Week” is a nationwide event, the discounted tickets for Boise area shows include shows at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Revolution Concert House and Idaho Central Arena.

Almost all of the discounted tickets are general admission. And if you were waiting for “Concert Week” to buy tickets to a show that’s sold out (say, like Hozier at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater.) Shows with a super low quantity of tickets remaining aren’t included as part of the deal.

But there ARE still a TON of amazing concerts you can score a deal on, once concert week begins. No codes are required to get the discount. Just go to Concert Week's website, click "concert week promotion" when you go to buy your tickets and you’ll be set to go! Tickets will be $25 until the allotment for the show is sold out or through the end of “Concert Week” on May 14, whichever comes first!

Which shows ARE included? Sneak a peek! These are some of the biggest artists, but there are additional shows at the Rev that will be on the list, too.

