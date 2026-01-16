There’s just something special about your first concert at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater. Maybe it’s the laidback energy of summertime in Idaho, the sound of thousands of fans singing along to every word of every song or the gorgeous sunsets over the venue.

The team at the Ford Idaho Center knows exactly how meaningful those “firsts” are, too. In fact, earlier this week they shared a post on Facebook that revealed something special they do that we’d never heard about before. In order to celebrate “National Sticker Day,” they revealed that guests attending their first show at the venue can stop by Guest Services to snag a free commemorative sticker. The cassette-inspired sticker includes a place for you to write in the date and artist of your first FIC concert.

Whether you’re brand new to town or taking your kids to their first concert, it’s a small but very cool touch to help add to the memories you’ll make at the show.

If you’re looking at the 2026 concert lineup that’s been announced so far, there are some great opportunities to create those first-time memories. For example, if you’re a millennial mom who grew up with One Tree Hill and have introduced the show to your kids, how cool would it be to bring them to see Gavin DeGraw sing “I Don’t Want to Be” live? He’s opening the show when OAR’s 30th anniversary tour comes to town.

Or maybe your kids discovered Iris when it was having a resurgence last year and acted like it was a brand new song. Wouldn’t it be awesome to take them to see the Goo Goo Dolls for their first show and show them that the song was from your generation?

Those shows are already on the schedule and we have it on good authority that there are many more summer concert announcements on the way soon. While you wait, take a look at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater line-up for 2026 so far!

