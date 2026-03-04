A Portland-based food manufacturer is expanding a recall of frozen foods that were distributed to stores in Idaho. The expanded recall has been given the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most serious classification and includes an additional 33 million pounds of product.

Last week, we warned you that Ajinomoto Foods North America was recalling three-million pounds of frozen, chicken fried rice products after receiving four complaints of consumers finding glass fragments in their rice. The products were packaged under both the Ajinomoto and Trader Joe’s brands. All three Idaho Trader Joe’s stores were included on the distribution list that was attached to the initial recall.

After further investigation, the company believes that carrots used in the products were the source of glass contamination. They also believe that these carrots were used in a total of 16 different products Ajinomoto produced between October 21, 2024 and February 26, 2026 with best-by dates ranging from February 28, 2026 to August 19, 2027.

The Class I, high-risk classification means there is a reasonable probability that ingesting the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

The expanded recall reaches beyond Trader Joe’s and now includes name brands like Kroger (sold at Fred Meyer stores,) Ling Ling and Trader Joe’s. The list of lot numbers and best-by dates is extensive and you can view it HERE. The label photos are HERE. You should check the list if any of these products are in your freezer:

Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-Style Fried Rice

Ajinomoto Japanese-Style Chicken Fried Rice

Ajinomoto Pork Fried Rice

Ajinomoto Chicken Ramen

Ajinomoto Pork Ramen

Ajinomoto Chicken Shu Mai

Ajinomoto Pork Shu Mai

Kroger Chicken Fried Rice

Kroger Pork Fried Rice

Ling Ling Chicken Fried Rice

Ling Ling Pork Fried Rice

Tai Pei Chicken Fried Rice

Tai Pei Pork Fried Rice

Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice

Trader Joe’s Japanese-Style Fried Rice

Trader Joe’s Pork Fried Rice

What Should I Do If I Have a Recalled Product?

The USDA recall advises consumers to not eat the products as ingesting glass could lead to damage to the teeth, lacerations of the mouth or throat or perforation of the intestine. Either throw them away or take them back to the store you bought them at.

