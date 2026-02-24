Idahoans are being warned that there’s been another major food recall involving a popular item being contaminated with foreign material. The frozen food at the center of the recall was distributed nationwide and could be in your freezer.

Ajinomoto Foods North America Issues Recall Due to Glass Contamination

The United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service recently shared that Ajinomoto Foods North America is recalling more than three million pounds of frozen, chicken-fried rice products. According to the announcement, the agency has received at least four complaints from customers that they’d found glass fragments in the product.

READ MORE: Peanut Butter Recall Expands to Idaho Store; Everything You Need to Know

While the name Ajinomoto might not mean a whole lot to Idaho shoppers, the name Trader Joe’s certainly does. The Ajinomoto branded chicken-fried rice products were only sent to China.

However, the same product was also packaged under the Trader Joe’s brand and sent to their stores across the United States. That means there’s a very real possibility that the contaminated products ended up in Idaho freezers before the stores pulled them from the shelves.

Idahoans Should Check Their Packaging For the Following

USDA.gov USDA.gov loading...

Product Name: Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice with stir fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat and eggs

Size : 20-oz. Plastic bags

Establishment Number: P-18356 (found in lower right hand corner inside USDA mark of inspection)

Best By Dates : 9/8/26 through 11/17/26

What Should Idahoans Do With the Recalled Fried Rice?

The USDA recall advises consumers to not eat the products as ingesting glass could lead to damage of the teeth, lacerations of the mouth or throat or perforation of the intestine. Either throw them away or take them back to Trader Joe’s.

Other Recent Recalls Idaho Should Be Aware Of