There are people who won’t go a week without a Costco run. Just look at the parking lots at any of the seven warehouses across Idaho. In fact, there’s such a demand for the store that the company is hoping to plan another Treasure Valley location in Eagle.

As part of a DINK family, we’re yet to find a reason to have a membership but shopping at Costco just makes sense for families. It’s a one-stop shop for everything from appliances and clothing to food and beverage to getting an eye exam and picking up your prescriptions.

READ MORE: What Does the Death Star on Items at Idaho Costco Stores Mean?

When you’re dealing with that large of a variety of products, mistakes are bound to happen. Unfortunately, it just happened with a product that’s about to hit its peak popularity for the year.

Costco Recalls Caramel-Filled Mini Beignets In Idaho and 21 Other States

Thanks to their French origin, these little deep-fried dough squares are a huge part of the food scene in New Orleans and other parts of Louisiana. King Cake might be the most iconic dessert during Mardi Gras, but beignets are also extremely popular during the festivities. While the most authentic beignets come from New Orleans, people all over the country make them part of their Mardi Gras-themed parties.

Get our free mobile app

If you purchased beignets in preparation for your party, you may need to toss them. Costco just issued a recall for Item #1181272, which are supposed to be mini beignets filled with caramel. However, Costco accidentally filled the packaging with chocolate hazelnut. The mislabeled packages contain undeclared tree nuts. They were sold between January 16 and January 30, 2026.

People with allergies or severe sensitivity to hazelnuts could experience a severe life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the product. If that sounds like you, Costco will give you a full refund if you bring them back.

If you do NOT have an allergy to hazelnut, these are still safe to eat.