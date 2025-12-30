The week between Christmas and New Year’s can be a blur. At some point, you’re either going to get sick of eating the same holiday leftovers or realize that the only edible food that’s left in your house is Christmas cookies.

I’m not mocking you. I am you. My husband has to work late tonight. My best friend is helping her parents with things around the house. I’ve found myself alone and craving tacos, simply to remind myself that December 30 is, indeed, a Tuesday. When I make tacos at home, there’s nothing fancy about them. It’s ground beef and taco seasoning from an envelope.

If you’re about to will yourself into the kitchen to cook for the first time in days and plan to make something that involves ground beef, check the packaging first.

Idaho-Based Company Recalls Nearly 3,000 Pounds of Ground Beef

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service recently shared a recall notice revealing that ground beef distributed by Mountain West Food Group LLC may be contaminated with E. coli O26. It was sold under the name brand “Forward Farms.”

FSIS discovered the presence of the dangerous bacteria during routine testing. At this point, no illnesses connected to ground beef have been reported but it could take anywhere from two to eight days after exposure to start displaying symptoms.

E. coli Symptoms to Look Out For

If you suspect that you’ve consumed the infected beef, the CDC advises you to look out for these symptoms:

Bloody or watery diarrhea

Severe stomach cramps

Vomiting

Low fever

You should contact your health care provider if you experience any of the following:

Diarrhea or vomiting lasting more than two days

Bloody stool or urine

Signs of dehydration

Signs of hemolytic uremic syndrome like little to no urination, losing pink in your cheeks, unexplained bruising, rash of tiny red spots, feeling very tired or irritable or decreased alertness

This sort of E. Coli infection is most dangerous to children under the age of five or adults over 65.

Which Products Are Included in the Recall?

The FSIS notice lists these details for the recalled beef:

Brand : Forward Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef

Use or Freeze By Date: January 13, 2026

Establishment Number: EST 2083

They also shared these label images:

Those who have the recalled beef are encouraged to throw it away or return them to their point of purchase. Questions are directed toward Mountain West Food Group at 208-679-3765 or info@mountainwestfoodgroup.com