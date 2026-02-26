Cottage cheese is one of those perfect snacks to keep in the fridge. It’s a high-protein, low-effort food that’s perfect to add to your lunch, enjoy after a run on the Greenbelt or dig into as a late-night snack. Some Idahoans can eat it plain, while others want to load it up with fruit. Unfortunately, there’s a significant cottage cheese recall affecting Idaho right now.

The USDA recently shared a recall notice from Saputo Cheese Inc. The company is recalling several of their cottage cheese products that were packaged under Walmart’s Great Value name. They’re concerned that the liquid dairy ingredients used to make the cottage cheese were not fully pasteurized.

According to the CDC, consuming unpasteurized dairy could lead to unpleasant symptoms like diarrhea, stomach cramping and vomiting. In severe cases, individuals may experience paralysis, kidney failure, stroke or death.

The recalled cottage cheese was sent to Walmart stores and distribution centers in Idaho sometime before February 17 and February 20.

Which Great Value Cottage Cheese Is Being Recalled?

The recall notice says that all of the recalled cottage cheese was sold in white plastic tubs with white lids. Here’s a look at what you should check your fridge for:

Great Value Fat Free Small Curd Cottage Cheese (0% Milkfat)

Size: 24 oz. container

UPC: 078742373393

Best If Used By: APR-01-26 or APR-03-26

Great Value Lowfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese (2% Milkfat)

Size: 24 oz. container

UPC: 078742116730

Best If Used By: APR-01-26, APR-02-26 or APR-03-26

Great Value Small Curd Cottage Cheese (4% Milkfat Minimum)

16 oz. container

UPC: 078742372358

Best If Used By: APR-02-26

24 oz. container

UPC: 078742372365

Best If Used By: APR-02-26 or APR-03-26

3 lb. container

UPC: 078742147970

Best If Used By: APR-01-26 or APR-02-26

What Should I Do With My Recalled Cottage Cheese?

At this time no illnesses have been connected to the products, but customers are encouraged to either throw them out or take them back to Walmart for a full refund.

