Smoke detectors are one of those devices around the house that homeowners only think about a few times a year.

Usually it’s twice a year when fire departments recommend checking the batteries at the same time you adjust your clocks for Daylight Saving Time. Otherwise, you don’t really think about them until they start chirping at 2 a.m.

READ MORE: 15 Items That Are Completely Illegal To Burn In Idaho

Unfortunately, 11,000 smoke detectors meant to keep families safe are being recalled immediately. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning Idahoans who purchased a certain model of LShome Photoelectric Smoke Alarms on Amazon to stop using them.

Get our free mobile app

According to the recall notice, the sensing threshold of the smoke detectors is set too high which means that in the event of a fire, they may not go off in a timely manner. For that reason, the smoke detectors are actually a fire hazard. That’s obviously a huge problem when it comes to evacuating people from the home and keeping a fire contained.

The affected units were sold exclusively through Amazon.com, which means there’s a very real possibility that some of the defective units were shipped to Idaho.

What Units Are Part of the LShome Recall?

The recalled units were part of a 3-pack of 9V battery-operated smoke alarms. The smoke detectors are white, round and include a light, sound warning and test button. Check the bottom of the units for the following:

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission loading...

Model: XG-7D04-KZ9Z

SKU: CX-50YP-A5VN

Purchased: February 2024-December 2025

Estimated Retail Cost: $30

If you discover that you own one of the affected alarms, the recall notice includes an email address to reach out to for instructions on how to get a full refund through Amazon. The units themselves are safe to throw out in your regular trash.

No serious injuries or incidents are connected to the products at this time, but this is an important recall notice to keep the people and things you love safe from a fire.