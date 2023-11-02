15 Items That Are Completely Illegal To Burn In Idaho

It’s getting darker earlier. The temperatures plummeted a little too quickly for our taste. If you have a real fireplace in your home, you may be tempted to light the first fire of the season!

We can’t blame you. There’s something about the smell of wood burning that’s just incredibly cozy. You want to warm up some cider, throw on some warm slippers and sit on the couch, just listening to the comforting cracks and pops coming from the fireplace.

And, if you’re anything like some people we know you may see this as an opportunity to get some trash out of your home without having to haul the garbage can out to the curb when it’s dark, cold and rainy. We don’t want to burst your bubble, but that’s something you’re absolutely NOT allowed to do in Idaho.

Burning Trash is Illegal in Idaho

According to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, you are banned from burning household trash in any sort of fire whether that’s in your fireplace OR an outdoor, autumn bonfire. They’re not making the rules to ruin your fun or inconvenience you. Your trash might look harmless, but it likely contains toxic pollutants like dioxin, furan and other chlorine-containing compounds.

The EPA explains that dioxins can cause cancer, and birth defects, damage your immune system and throw your hormones off. Health experts explain that inhaling furan can cause irritation of the nose, lungs, and throat. It may cause you to develop a headache, dizziness, lightheadedness or cause you to pass out. It’s also a known carcinogen that can damage the liver and kidneys.

So what are you prohibited from burning in Idaho? We’ve put together this list using resources from the Idaho DEQ.

BTW, we’re aware that not all of the objects could fit in your fireplace. We’re including some that might find their way into that outdoor bonfire you’re having after your neighborhood Turkey Bowl on Thanksgiving!