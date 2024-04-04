A few months ago, we put together a list of nine foods that you'll won't find on the menu or in stores in Idaho or California.

There were a few things on that list that we're very grateful are illegal here. Like the world's most dangerous cheese, Casu Mazu? It's made using maggot eggs and people don't eat the cheese until after the maggots hatch. They're very much still in the cheese when people sink their teeth into it. We never thought we'd meet a cheese we didn't like, but even if this one was legal in the United States we'd say "hard pass."

What we didn't realize is that Kinder Surprise Eggs are illegal in Idaho and California. We could've sworn that we've seen them on the shelves at Albertsons before. Nope. Those are Kinder Joy eggs, a totally different product. Kinder Surprise Eggs are made of chocolate and have a toy inside. Kinder Joy eggs are plastic. Each side is sealed to keep the chocolate treat separate from the non-edible toy.

While researching that list, we were surprised to see the flip side. There is a pretty lengthy list of products that are perfectly legal in the United States that are banned or labeled with a warning in other countries! Many of them are regular staples on our weekly grocery shopping list and now we're wondering if feeding them to our families is a good decision or not?

Here's a look at some of the most common foods that are perfect legal in Idaho and California but banned in other countries!

