Boise Area Theater Offers 10 Weeks of Can’t Miss, $1.75 Summer Movies

An estimated 77% of Americans say that they would rather watch a movie they’re excited about at home than in the theater. The major underlying factor? Price.

The same poll said that 74% of adults say that theater prices are too high for them to see a movie on the big screen often. While we firmly believe that popcorn with movie theater butter tastes better in an actual movie theater, we can’t disagree that a family outing to the movies has become expensive.

Back in 2022, the Hustle estimated that the cost of a family movie outing was $68.73. To arrive at that number, they assumed the family bought four tickets, four sodas, two popcorn and a box of candy. Regal, the parent company of the Boise and Nampa Edwards Theaters, allows you to see their concession prices without pre-purchasing a ticket so we used the same formula and their prices to determine that number has jumped to $99.96 just two years later!

About a quarter of people who participated in the Harris Poll about going to the movies say they’d be more apt to go to the theater if there was a discount available and that’s what theater chains are banking on once school’s out for summer!

It appears that Regal WILL bring back $2 tickets for their Summer Movie Express program in 2024, but the landing page hasn’t been set up yet. A quick search did turn up some titles with the Summer Movie Express abbreviation in front of them for the Nampa Spectrum theater in June and July, so expect more on that soon.

Regal’s competitor, Cinemark, has released plans for their Summer Movie Clubhouse program that runs June 10 - August 15! During those 10 weeks, ticket prices for select family movies will be discounted to just $1.75 (plus tax) on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Based on their standard pricing, that would save you almost $30 on tickets alone for a family of four. During those showings, moviegoers also get treated to $1 off kid’s snack packs and any size popcorn/drink combos.

So what’s playing this summer? Take a look!

