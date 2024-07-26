15 of the Boise Area’s Favorite Date-Night Restaurants According to YOU

Any time we have the opportunity to treat our audience to a date night, it doesn’t take us long to learn that finding the time to go out and enjoy an “adults only” meal is almost as elusive as Sharlie, the Payette Lake Monster.

But we completely understand the feedback we get about what’s holding you back from having that intimate time with your significant other. You’re working late. The kids have a sports practice. Inflation has made going out to eat seem like an irresponsible use of funds when that money could be budgeted somewhere else.

That’s why you soak it up when you do take the time for date night! What makes for a perfect date night destination? For OpenTable, it’s all about swoon worthy atmospheres like cozy rooms and candlelite booths. In fact, earlier this year, they tackled the challenge of narrowing thousands of American restaurants down to the “Top Romantic Restaurants in America for 2024.”

Idaho got a little snubbed on that list! Apparently out of the over 12 million reviews they looked at, only one Idaho restaurant was “romantic” enough to make the list. It was Chandlers in Downtown Boise. The choice itself didn’t surprise us. Chandlers really does provide one of the best fine dining experiences in the state.

But fine dining might not be for every couple. Chandlers might not be in every couple’s budget either! That’s why we polled our audience and asked YOU where your favorite date night restaurants are at. There’s a little something for everything on this list! We’re talking places you want to dress to the nines to visit to sports bars where you can cheer on your favorite team together. (Don’t judge. This author met her husband at a Boise Browns Backers watch party at Westy’s.)

Did your favorite make the list?!

