27 Incredible Concerts Boise Can’t Wait to See in 2024

2023 was an absolutely incredible year for live music at Boise’s major concert venues. Two days into 2024? It looks like we’re looking at another massive year of concerts!

There were some BIG concert moments in 2023. Albertsons Stadium hosted their first post-pandemic concert and it seemed like the entire city showed up to see country superstar, Luke Combs, play “on the Blue.” A lot of people wondered if he’d be a big enough name to sell out the stadium the way that Garth Brooks did in 2019.

Combs may have only played at Boise State one night, but tickets did sell out and resale tickets climbed up to $2500 for some of the best seats in the house. We’re hoping that with such an enthusiastic response to an outdoor concert at BSU that the school will consider bringing in another big name this year.

It was a big year at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater too! Not only did they host some huge names like Matchbox Twenty, Barenaked Ladies, Train and Parker McCollum, they made some HUGE improvements to the venue. They filled in the lower bowl of the concert floor, meaning concert goers who bought the best seats in the house were no longer leaving muddy or dusty or spilling their drinks on an uneven surface. They also brought in new bars and food vendors, which were mostly cashless. With more options and quicker checkout, you weren’t waiting in line long for food or drinks.

That venue, along with ExtraMile Arena, Idaho Central Arena, the Revolution Concert House and Knitting Factory have already started scheduling BIG shows for 2024.

Plus, we’ll have main stage line-up announcements from the Boise Music Festival, Western Idaho Fair, Canyon County Fair and Albertsons Boise Open to look forward to very, very soon!

