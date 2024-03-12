Albertsons Boise Open Announces 3 Tremendous Nights of Concerts in 2024

For 35 years, the Albertsons Boise Open has brought some incredibly talented golfers to the Treasure Valley but the tournament is so much more than just golf. In addition to four days of golf, organizers have put together THREE tremendous nights of concerts!

This year’s Albertsons Boise Open is scheduled for Thursday, August 22 through Sunday, August 25. Organizers are proud to announce the acts that will take the stage following golf on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This year’s shows include:

Thursday, August 22: Jon Pardi

2022 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1 Getty Images for Stagecoach loading...

Friday, August 23: Daryl Hall

Daryl Hall, John Oates & Tears For Fears In Concert - Saint Paul, Minnesota Getty Images loading...

Saturday, August 24: Goo Goo Dolls

81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Getty Images loading...

Tickets for the tournament go on sale Tuesday, March 12 at 9 a.m. MT. Day passes for Thursday, Friday and Saturday get you into both the golf tournament AND that evening’s concert. Those day passes run $30. If you just want to catch golf on Sunday, tickets for the final round are $10.

READ MORE: Major Concerts Coming to Boise in 2024

While the concerts are incredible, the absolute coolest part of the Albertsons Boise open is the fact that they work with Mondelez Tickets Support Charity Program and 100% of all the money they make from ticket sales go to local charities! Last year, the golf tournament raised $3 million and was able to donate to 40 Boise area charities. The Idaho Humane Society, Make-A-Wish Idaho, Camp Rainbow Gold, First Tee Idaho and Faces of Hope were just a few of those recipients.

Get our free mobile app

That $3 million was a Korn Ferry record and you have an opportunity to help the Albertsons Boise Open do it all over again in 2024!

KEEP READING: Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2024 More and more artists are finding their way to the Treasure Valley! Here's a look at who's coming our way in 2024. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart