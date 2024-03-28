We’re still trying to picture a world where the only new cars on the lot are zero-emission, electric vehicles. Making the switch will be good for the environment. In the long run, it might be good for our wallet, too. But the thought of driving an electric vehicle? It kind of takes us back to the day behind the wheel of a Power Wheels Jeep.

You know what we’re talking about. There you are, cruising down the sidewalk in your pink Barbie jeep, feeling so cool…and then the Jeep just dies. You hang your head, march your way back home and beg your dad to push it back to the garage so he can charge it up again. It was the worst, but could you imagine that happening to you on the interstate or another busy road?

We’re sure that happens less often with EVs. Real electric vehicles have readouts similar to gas gauges in regular cars letting you know when you’re close to needing a charge. Our Power Wheels didn’t have that. However, charging your car can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 12 hours, depending on how drained the battery is. Even with the 16.6 gallon tank we have on our Crosstrek, it doesn’t take that long to fill it with gas.

As much as we don’t like the idea of something slowing us down while we’re in a hurry, the inevitable transition to EVs being the norm is here. California’s already moving forward with a plan that would eliminate new gasoline powered vehicles from being sold in their state by 2035. Several other states like New York, Colorado, Massachusetts and Vermont are working toward similar goals.

And that’s why one of the world’s largest gas station chains is already making plans to stay relevant. InsideEVs reports that Shell plans to divest 1,000 of its gas stations in the upcoming years. They will take the resources from those stations and focus them on creating more EV charging stations. The gas station giant hasn’t identified which locations they’d be getting rid of yet.

InsideEVs says that Shell only has about 3,000 charge points located in 31 states. Right now, their map of Shell Recharge stations show zero locations in Idaho, Utah or Oregon. There’s a single location in Washington State on Ridgeline Dr in Kennewick. There are more than a dozen in California.

ScrapeHero estimates that Shell is the second largest gas station chain in California with more than 1,100 locations in more than 450 cities. Understandably, they have a smaller footprint in Idaho but rank #2 here too. They have around 90 stations in more than 35 cities in the Gem State.

