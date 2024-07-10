Famous Discount Retailer With 6 Idaho Stores Announces Plans to Close Some Locations

We’re past the halfway point of 2024 and this year hasn’t been kind to discount retailers. Dollar Tree and Family Dollar announced plans to close at least 1,000 locations.

While they said the initial round of cuts would include 600 Family Dollar stores, Idaho’s already lost one of each brand owned by Dollar Tree Inc. The Dollar Tree on Collister and Family Dollar on State Street in Boise closed earlier this year. As leases expire, they plan to cut 370 more Family Dollar and 30 more Dollar Tree locations. It’s unclear if any of the remaining 40+ Idaho locations will be affected.

Now another discount chain with six locations in Idaho seems unsure if they’re going to survive. CBS News Reports that even though Big Lots plans to open three new locations around the country this year, they’ll cut about 35-40 locations. The words “substantial doubt” appear several times in a document the company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The verbiage is similar to what other companies have said prior to filing for bankruptcy.

CBS News goes on to explain that Big Lots had a net loss of $205 million during its last quarter. They believe the loss is a result of even the brand’s most loyal shoppers cutting back on spending, especially on big ticket items. Inflation seems to be a big factor.

At this time, Big Lots has not publicly shared which underperforming locations they’re eyeing to close. Their directory shows a total of six locations in Idaho: Boise, Meridian, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene. They haven't opened or closed a location in Idaho since at least 2015.

We’d hate to see Big Lots go. Their bargain prices are a large part of why we actually had furniture in our first apartment. It’s 14 years old and in rough shape, but we’re still hanging onto a particle board entertainment center we purchased at the State Street locations.

Big Lots has also been one of the few big brands to stay open for shopping on Thanksgiving Day in the post-COVID reality.

