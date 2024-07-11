Another Restaurant at Idaho’s Popular Village at Meridian is Closing for Good

The Village at Meridian just celebrated its tenth anniversary last October. Over that decade, the shopping area has brought more businesses to Meridian than it's said goodbye to. However, some of their tenants are approaching the end of their 10 year lease agreements and will be leaving The Village.

On July 10, Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar became the next restaurant to announce its departure. In an emotional Facebook post one of the shopping area’s oldest restaurants shared:

It is with great disappointment that we announce the closing of our restaurant at The Village at Meridian. Our last day of operation will be around August 15… …despite our efforts to extend our lease, CenterCal Properties has decided not to renew our agreement. We regret that we could not come to terms after such a long tenure at The Village.

Shortly after the announcement, several outlets, including our friends at BoiseDev, reported that CenterCal Properties, already has a replacement in the works. The new restaurant will be the very first of its kind in Idaho.

Naturally, we got nosy and tried to poke around building permits to solve the mystery. We hit a dead end. The Village has filed a tenant improvement permit detailing how they’ll create a new 1,120 square foot tenant suite from a portion of an existing restaurant tenant space. However, when you look at “New Tenant Information” the permit reads “no tenant at this time.”

Calle 75 Leaves the Village at Meridian

Twigs isn’t the first restaurant to leave The Village at Meridian in 2024. Calle 75 Street Tacos quietly closed their counter on Valentine’s Day. In the farewell post to customers, they said:

This decision was not an easy one, but our lease is fulfilled and after ten successful years behind our little counter we feel that this is the right step for our team and the future of Calle 75.

The current Village directory shows their counter as unoccupied. Calle 75 continues to operate their restaurant in Downtown Boise, food truck and catering operations.

The two restaurants have officially joined the list of Village restaurants that have come and gone since the Village opened in 2013. Other defunct Village restaurants include:

