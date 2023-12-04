19 Stores That Are No Longer at Idaho’s Popular Village at Meridian

It’s absolutely wild to think that more than 54,000 people living in Meridian never knew a time before The Village at Meridian stood at the corner of the busiest intersection in the state of Idaho.

That’s approximately how much the population of Meridian has grown since the outdoor shopping area opened in 2013. But there are plenty of Treasure Valley residents who remember when that intersection looked like this.

It was nothing but a field with a sign that read “Coming Soon: A New Mixed Use Lifestyle Development” staked into the ground. If you look back through Google Maps images of the area, that sign was there as early as 2007. It would be another five years before Big Al’s became one of the first locations at The Village to open. The North Phase where you’ll now find the Boise Co-Op and Michaels also opened in Fall 2012.

The second phase, which many consider the heart of The Village at Meridian, opened in October 2013. The Village recently held a huge party to celebrate 10 years of being a hub where people in the Treasure Valley could come together to shop, play and eat.

Soon, they’ll be home to one of the most anticipated restaurant projects in the state of Idaho - our first In-N-Out Burger. The opening date for the fast food chain hasn’t been revealed yet, but they have shown us a preview of the parking plan for its first weeks in business. Let’s just say, it’s extensive.

The Village’s growth doesn’t stop at In-N-Out Burger. City council has approved “The Bridge at The Village” which will add about 550 apartments and another 34,547 square feet of retail space to the project.

It doesn’t seem like The Village has been around long enough to say that at least 20 retailers have come and gone from the shopping area, but it’s not immune to turnover. Here’s a look at some of the stores that once called the Village at Meridian home but are gone now.

