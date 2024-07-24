Famous Retailer Is Closing These 16 Locations in the Northwest For Good

Earlier this month, we gave you a heads up that another major discount retailer was in serious danger of going under. Many industry experts speculate that the brand may be close to filing for bankruptcy.

The discount retailer in question is Big Lots. CBS News recently reported that while the brand was still planning to open three new locations this year, they were also eyeing the possibility of cutting 35-40 locations from their roster permanently.

The news comes after Big Lots used the words “substantial doubt” in a document they filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If you’ve been following along with the “retail apocalypse” that’s negatively impacted big brands over the past few years, you know that verbiage is very similar to what other retailers said prior to filing for bankruptcy.

Big Lots Earnings Disapoints Investors, Stock Price Falls Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

The report went on to reveal that Big Lots had a net loss of $205 million during the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Company leaders point to shoppers cutting back on spending, especially on big ticket items and inflation.

Originally, Big Lots did not disclose which locations they’d be shuttering but it didn’t take bargain hunters long to discover that the online banner for dozens of stores flipped from:

To a message sharing the bad news:

Closing This Location. Save up to 20% off. Limited exceptions apply.

The Hill reports that Big Lots plans to close significantly more stores than the original 35-40 quoted in the CBS News report. They dug through all of the brand's stores and found that close to 90 stores are getting the ax.

Our region is getting hit pretty hard. The chain currently operates 53 stores in Idaho, Utah, Washington and Oregon. Big Lots is reducing that number by 30%. Of the four states only Idaho gets to keep all six of their locations in Boise, Meridian, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene for now.

Utah, Washington and Oregon will all lose stores. These 16 locations currently show the “Closing This Location” banner on their website.

Utah (2 Locations)

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Layton: 1030 Main

Logan: 1617 Main

Washington (12 Locations)

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Bellingham: 1650 Birchwood

Lacey: 151 Marvin Rd NE

Olympia: 2817 Capital Mall Dr SW

Burien: 14907 4th Ave SW

Port Angeles: 1940 E 1st St

Covington: 17307 SE 272nd St

Tacoma: 1414 72nd St

Everett: 6727 Evergreen Way

Lynwood: 5710 196th St SW

Vancouver: 2100 b SE 164th Ave

Renton: 14215 SE Petrovitsky Rd

Kent: 1301 W Meeker

Oregon (2 Locations)

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Albany: 2000 14th Ave SE

Salem: 2025 Lancaster Dr NE

